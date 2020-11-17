State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 590 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 215,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 274.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.