State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 930 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $46,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

