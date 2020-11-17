State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $32,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

