State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 166 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $39,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 229.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

