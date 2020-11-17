State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,694 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $45,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

NYSE CMI opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.