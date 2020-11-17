State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,380 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

MAR stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

