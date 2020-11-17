State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,612 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.