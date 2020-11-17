State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MSCI worth $43,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.2% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $3,474,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $397.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.12. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

