Stifel Nicolaus Boosts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $32.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRWG. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,329.16 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695 over the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

