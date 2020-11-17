Stifel Nicolaus Trims Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Target Price to $0.30

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.35 to $0.30 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTRUF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

