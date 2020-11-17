Stifel Nicolaus Trims Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Target Price to $0.30

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.35 to $0.30 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PTRUF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Petrus Resources
Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.