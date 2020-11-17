Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 976 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.
GAN stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.
GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
GAN Company Profile
GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
