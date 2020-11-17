Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 976 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.

GAN stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

