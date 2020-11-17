Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,435 put options on the company. This is an increase of 895% compared to the typical volume of 647 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

