Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 2U Put Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,663 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,503% compared to the average volume of 226 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after buying an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.