Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,664% compared to the average daily volume of 429 put options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.