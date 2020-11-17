Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NuVasive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NuVasive by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

