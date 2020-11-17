Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 38,551 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,257% compared to the average volume of 412 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

