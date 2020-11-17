Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Trex Put Options (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,648 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 936% compared to the typical volume of 159 put options.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.