StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $688,719.48. Insiders sold a total of 70,958 shares of company stock worth $3,747,503 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

