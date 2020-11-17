StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVI. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.85 target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.17.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

In other StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,500. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.