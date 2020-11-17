Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.65 ($87.83).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €75.55 ($88.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €79.20 ($93.18).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

