Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Sumco alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.48. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.