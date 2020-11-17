SVB Leerink Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $90.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,701,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inari Medical by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

