Swiss National Bank Has $147.99 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $147,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

SNPS stock opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

