Swiss National Bank Has $172.48 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Paychex worth $172,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,009 shares of company stock worth $43,138,670. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

