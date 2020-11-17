Swiss National Bank Has $187.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Lam Research worth $187,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 53.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $439.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

