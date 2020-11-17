Swiss National Bank Has $192.53 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $192,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 166.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,150.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,664,881 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

