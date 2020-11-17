Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $159,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 111,888 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

