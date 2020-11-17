Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $283,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.