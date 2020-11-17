Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of American Electric Power worth $188,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

