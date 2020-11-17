Swiss National Bank Sells 27,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $183,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.