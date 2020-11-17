Swiss National Bank Sells 36,100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $153,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after buying an additional 798,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

