Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.75% of Clorox worth $199,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

