TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

TEG stock opened at €24.54 ($28.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

