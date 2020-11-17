Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

