Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

