Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.96. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $150.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Taiyo Yuden in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

