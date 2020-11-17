Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Target by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 542,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 9.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 296,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

