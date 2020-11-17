Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Set at C$1.75 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,135.80. Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150 over the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.