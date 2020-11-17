Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

TCO stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,981,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

