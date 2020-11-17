TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Raised to B at TheStreet

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.