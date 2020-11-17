TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

TCF stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

