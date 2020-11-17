TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.55.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $33.64 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.