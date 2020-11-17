TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $31.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

