TD Securities Increases Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$4.75

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Champion Iron Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.48.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.