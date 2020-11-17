Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $177.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -138.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

