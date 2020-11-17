Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

