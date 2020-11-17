Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Textron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $244,040,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.