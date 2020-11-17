The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

