The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,910,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.