The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

